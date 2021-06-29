UPDATE: Pennswood standoff continues in Dauphin County; suspect identified

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Just before noon on Monday, Dauphin County Communications Center received several 911 calls reporting the sound of gunfire from the area surrounding the 5300 block of Manayunk Road in Lower Paxton Township in Dauphin County.

According to Lower Paxton Township Police Deputy Chief Justin DePasqua, a child along with an elderly woman are being held hostage by a gunman.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 25-year-old woman, conscious with a gunshot wound to the head above her left eye.

According to police reports, the victim told authorities she was shot by 36-year-old Derrick Hutcherson.

Police told abc27 News Daybreak the woman has undergone surgery and is in stable condition.

Back in the apartment where the shooting happened, Hutcherson, who police say is the woman’s boyfriend, barricaded himself inside with his two-year-old child and the woman’s grandmother.

Reports also indicate that police had been called to the residence earlier that day, which reportedly upset Hutcherson.

Since that time, the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team has been working to bring a peaceful end to this standoff.

Officials say they have been in contact with the suspect and hostages who are all okay as of Tuesday, June 29 at 7 a.m.

Police say several violations of PA Title 18 have occurred, to include Criminal Attempt Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Unlawful Restraint, Possession of a firearm and Reckless endangerment.

In order to keep residents safe, authorities have asked residents to stay indoors until the incident has concluded.

The Red Cross has since offered a temporary shelter at the Friendship Senior Center at 5000 Commons Drive (part of the Friendship YMCA building) for residents of Pennswood who have been displaced due to the ongoing incident.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the Latest from abc27 News on-air and online.