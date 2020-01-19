University student struck, killed by bus in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Philadelphia-area college senior who aspired to be a research psychologist was struck and killed by a bus in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said 20-year-old Barbara Como of Chester Springs was struck by the Port Authority bus in the Oakland neighborhood shortly after noon Saturday.

The University of Pittsburgh said Como studied anthropology and psychology and was on track to graduate in the spring. Counseling is being offered to students and faculty.

Port authority spokesman Adam Brandolph declined to release information about the crash but said the driver was “shaken up.”