University of Pittsburgh to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all campuses

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The University of Pittsburgh announced all faculty, staff and students across all campuses must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved exemption to remain part of the University.

Effective Dec. 6, the new requirement will reach approximately 2,250 students, 240 faculty and 700 staff members who have not disclosed vaccination status to the university. To date, more than 93% of University members are vaccinated against the virus.

Failure to meet the Dec. 6 deadline will result in the following:

Currently enrolled students will not be eligible to enroll in spring 2022 term classes or live in the residence halls as of Jan. 1 2022. Students who enroll for spring classes prior to the Dec. 6 deadline but fail to provide proof of vaccination or obtain an exemption will be disenrolled.

Current faculty and staff will be subject to disciplinary action which will include loss of access to electronic resources and other actions up to and including termination of employment.

Starting Nov. 8, faculty, staff and students can request an exemption from receiving the vaccine for medical reasons, reasons based on religious beliefs, or because of strong moral or ethical conviction. Faculty, staff and students that are granted an exemption will be subject to additional mitigation measures, such as routine COVID-19 testing.

More information on the University’s vaccine requirement can be found on their Coronavirus website.