United Way of Pa. offering grants to nonprofits, faith orgs for vaccine events

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(WTAJ) — The United Way of Pennsylvania is administering a grant program to help nonprofit and faith-based organizations help the population with COVID-19 vaccinations.

The local innovations in vaccine equity in Pennsylvania project are partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to reduce vaccine hesitancy. $4.63 million is available in total, which includes $630k for faith-based organizations.

“This grant is designed to help bring the financial resources to support small nonprofits, churches, other community and neighborhood organizations with the relationship power to increase equitable vaccine distribution,” said Kristen Rotz, President of United Way of Pennsylvania.

Under the grants, there is a reimbursement of $10 per shot achieved, which includes boosters. The grants are designed to range from $400 to $40,000 per vaccination event, according to United Way of Pennsylvania.

According to the grant, events should be designed to reach vulnerable populations. They say vulnerable populations can include but are not limited to:

African Americans

Latinos

Asian Americans

Pacific Islanders

The elderly

People experiencing homelessness

People who do not have access to technology

The grant application is available online.