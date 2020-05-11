Unemployment numbers continue to soar in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — Since March 15th, more than 1.8 million Pennsylvanians have filed for regular unemployment compensation.

According to the State Department of Labor and Industry, they’ve made 13.9 million payments totaling $6.7B, to those receiving UC benefits.

Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said although they’ve had issues with their pandemic unemployment assistant website, they knew people needed help.

“We understand the frustration of some PUA claimers last week with the system’s back dating on functionality of their claims. Our vendor, our IT department, and our UC office worked quickly to resolve those issues and get those approved payments out the door,” he said.

If you are without work and interested in received UC benefits, you can go apply at uc.pa.gov.