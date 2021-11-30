UGI Utilities Inc. increasing cost of natural gas by 9.6 percent

(WTAJ) — As a result of the purchased gas cost rate increase, the average residential heating customer’s bill will rise by 9.6 percent Wednesday, UGI Utilities, Inc. announced.

This increase will bring the $89.69 per month to $98.31 per month. Though, according to UGI Vice President and General Manager of Rates and Supply Chris Brown, energy prices, in general, have seen upward price pressure throughout 2021.

“Despite this increase, natural gas remains an economical energy choice backed by local, reliable shale gas supplies,” he said. “UGI continues to work closely with our suppliers to ensure our customers continue to receive strong value in choosing natural gas.”

Brown added that natural gas prices in Pennsylvania have remained lower than in other parts of the country because of local Marcellus Shale production.

By law, utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.

UGI said they understand some customers may have difficulty paying their heating bills. To help with this, the company offers “budget billing” as well as multiple free payment options to customers who enroll in the online bill payment program or the auto-deduction program. More information on payments can be found online.

Additionally, customers with a limited or fixed income should call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they’re eligible for one of a number of energy assistance programs. UGI can even assist eligible customers to apply for federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants.

For more information on the company, energy efficiency and customer assistance programs, head to UGI’s website. You can also find them on Facebook and Twitter.