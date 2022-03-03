(WTAJ) — UGI is encouraging customers to apply for assistance programs to help cover the cost of their energy bills.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is available for a number of income-eligible UGI customers. LIHEAP is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Applications will be accepted until May 6.

UGI filed a request to increase total monthly bills by as high as 9.5%. If approved, a residential heating customer could see an increase from $98.62 to $108.01 per month. UGI said this proposed adjustment would be effective by the November 2022 billing cycle.

Anyone interested in applying should call 1-800-844-9276. To apply, you need to provide proof of income, a recent heating bill, and information (name, date of birth, social security number) for each person in the household.