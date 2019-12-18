Uber driver convicted of rape sentenced to 7 to 20 years

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Uber driver convicted of raping an intoxicated woman he picked up at a casino near Philadelphia has been sentenced to seven to 20 years in prison.
The Daily Local News of West Chester reports that the judge sentencing 27-year-old Ahmed Elgaafary on Tuesday called the crime “a horrible, horrible abuse of the public trust.”
Elgaafary argued at trial that the sex was consensual but apologized in a brief statement before sentencing.
The woman said she has had flashbacks and panic attacks.
The defense attorney argued for a lesser sentence, noting that his client faces deportation after his term.