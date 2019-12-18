Uber driver convicted of rape sentenced to 7 to 20 years

This photo provided by Chester County District Attorney’s Office shows Ahmed Elgaafary. Elgaafary has been found guilty of raping an intoxicated woman he picked up at a casino near Philadelphia, while working as an Uber driver. He was found guilty Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 of rape of an unconscious person, sexual assault and indecent assault. Elgaafary will be sentenced at a later date and then likely deported to Egypt, where he is a citizen, said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan. (Chester County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Uber driver convicted of raping an intoxicated woman he picked up at a casino near Philadelphia has been sentenced to seven to 20 years in prison.

The Daily Local News of West Chester reports that the judge sentencing 27-year-old Ahmed Elgaafary on Tuesday called the crime “a horrible, horrible abuse of the public trust.”

Elgaafary argued at trial that the sex was consensual but apologized in a brief statement before sentencing.

The woman said she has had flashbacks and panic attacks.

The defense attorney argued for a lesser sentence, noting that his client faces deportation after his term.