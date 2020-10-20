U.S. Marshalls arrest Atlantic City murder suspect in Williamsport, Pa

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) — United State Marshalls announced the arrest of a murder suspect formerly of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

On Saturday, May 4, 2013, the Atlantic City Police Department investigated the fatal shooting of a man. On September 16, 2020, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Abdul Bailey, 28, with that homicide.

Attempts to find Bailey in Atlantic City were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

Tuesday, at about 12:30 p.m., members of the task force arrested Bailey without incident at a home in Williamsport, Pa. He was turned over to Lycoming County officials to await extradition to New Jersey.

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane stated, “Crimes of violence are of the highest priority for the Fugitive Task Force. The Marshals Service and our partners recognize the importance of bringing those charged with such crimes to justice. It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of closure to the family.”