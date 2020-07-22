U.S. Attorney Brady announces coalition dedicated to ending human trafficking

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday the creation of a new anti-human trafficking coalition comprised of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies as well as non-governmental organizations.

Operation T.E.N. (Trafficking Ends Now) will serve as an umbrella coalition for the 25 counties in the Western District of Pennsylvania, and is a coordinated effort aimed at ending human trafficking through education, improving cooperation among local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and will enhance their ability to empower victims of human trafficking to become thriving survivors.

Human trafficking is an affront to human dignity. It is a form of modern-day slavery that knows no race, gender, age or border. Operation T.E.N.’s collaborative approach will tighten the net around human traffickers by providing a truly intergovernmental, coordinated approach to investigating and prosecuting these predators and their networks. Equally important, it will also ensure that survivors can more easily and directly access the services they need for a healthy, safe recovery. U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady



Combating human trafficking is currently one of the Department of Justice’s highest priorities nationally. As part of the strategy, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski, who is an experienced prosecutor and serves as the Human Trafficking Coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s office, will oversee Operation T.E.N. and community outreach, serving as a resource that members of the community can utilize to directly access the United States Attorney’s Office regarding human trafficking.