Two people killed in Harrisburg shooting, suspect involved in school bus crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is in custody as police investigate a Wednesday morning shooting that left two people dead and three others injured in Harrisburg. The shootings preluded a series of car accidents, including one with a school bus, as the suspect fled police.

Harrisburg Bureau of Police says they were called for a report of a person in distress and found the victims on the 1300 block of Liberty Street. Officers were able to give care to the injured and get them transported to hospitals. They were able to find a person of interest and that they’re in custody.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick says the two people died at the scene.

“This is the most quiet street of them all out of all of Harrisburg like this seems the safest street,” neighbor Ashley Beschorner said. “You hear about shootings and stuff but never on this street. Ever. So it’s like can you walk out your door really anywhere anymore?”

Police have blocked off Liberty Street to investigate.

Pa. State Police then said they and local police are investigating incidents in the county, and that there were “multiple crashes” connected to the homicide after the suspect fled the scene.

The Associated Press is reporting that one officer was hurt during one of the crashes, but did not provide any additional details on the officer’s condition.

At least one crash includes the suspect colliding with a school bus on Route 230 in Londonderry Township, where they were arrested and an officer was injured. Here are pictures from the scene:

Lower Dauphin School District official Jim Hazen confirmed it was one of their buses to transport students to go to Mount Calvary Christian School in Elizabethtown. He says no one was hurt and the students were checked on by their principal and school nurse.

Mount Calvary’s superintendent, principal and counselor were also on the scene and another bus transported the students to school.

This is a developing story, stay in the know with abc27 on-air and online.