PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WTAJ) — Two police officers were shot in the Ben Franklin Parkway Monday night during the city’s Fourth of July Festivities, according to CBS Philly.

The shooting happened on the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street around 9:45 p.m. according to police. The incident occurred during the “Wawa Welcome America” fireworks show.

In a tweet from The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management (OEM) “There is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Please follow public safety instructions and avoid area. Details to follow.”

One of the officers, who was a part of the Montgomery County bomb squad, was shot in the right shoulder and another office suffered a graze wound to the head.

Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

They are also still actively looking for possible shooters.

CBS Philly contributed to this report.