Two injured in late-night Pittsburgh shooting, one in ‘serious condition’

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — A man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot in the back, and another man is recovering after being shot in the leg Thursday night.

Just before 11 p.m., a shooting broke out along Woods Run Avenue located in the city’s Perry North neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh police.

When officers arrived, they found two men shot. The first was in a home on Woods Run. He was shot in the back, and he was quickly taken to the hospital and remains in serious condition as of Friday morning.

Then, along the intersection of Woods Run and Maridale, officers said they found a second victim that was shot in the lower leg. Police applied a tourniquet before the man was taken to the hospital.

Three people were detained at the scene, but there is no word yet of their identities or if any of them will be charged.

Investigators believe this was a dispute between neighbors, but it’s still under investigation.

Police said a K-9 on scene was also injured during this but is expected to be OK.