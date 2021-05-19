PA turkey hunters reminded to carry tags, report harvests

In this Monday, May 4, 2020 photo, a wild turkey crosses a field in Freeport, Maine. States around the country are encouraging hunters to hunt turkeys this spring despite social distancing rules. The hunt will look different than usual because of concerns about the virus. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding turkey hunters to carry their tags this spring.

Valid general licenses and proper identification must be carried in every season while harvest tags must be carried in any season during which harvested game must be tagged.

Hunters are required within 10 days to report their turkey harvests to the game commission. Mentored hunters must report turkey harvests within five days.

Harvests can be reported by calling 1-800-838-4431 or by visiting www.pgc.pa.gov.