TSA stops two handguns at Harrisburg International Airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida man was issued a summons by police on Saturday, November 9 for having two handguns in his carry-on bag at Harrisburg International Airport.

TSA officers caught the man with two unloaded .22 caliber handguns in the bottom of his black duffel bag as it went through the X-ray machine. Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority Police came and cited the man with disorderly conduct.

The man told officials that he didn’t know he had the guns because he grabbed the wrong duffel bag when he left for the airport.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.