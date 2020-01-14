TSA officers find two guns in three days at Pittsburgh Airport

(WTAJ) — TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport have stopped two guns from being taken onto flights in the last three days.

A woman from Columbia was caught trying to bring her handgun through the security checkpoint this past Saturday.

Today a woman from Ohio was also stopped with a loaded handgun.

In both cases, the TSA officer spotted the guns in carry-on bags at the checkpoint x-ray machine.

Officers are reminding everyone that bringing a firearm to the checkpoint can result in criminal charges.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on its website.