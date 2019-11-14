TSA finds loaded handgun at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Officials have announced that a West Virginia woman was stopped by TSA at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint this past Wednesday.

Officials report that she was stopped on November 13 with a .380 caliber handgun that was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber,

Allegheny County Police were called to the checkpoint. They confiscated the gun and detained the Morgantown, West Virginia woman for questioning.

It’s reported that this is the 33rd gun stopped by TSA at the airport checkpoint so far this year. In 2018, TSA officers at PIT caught 34 firearms at the checkpoint.