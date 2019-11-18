TSA catches another gun at Harrisburg International

HARRISBURG (WTAJ) — Officials at the Harrisburg International Airport reported that they stopped another passenger with a gun at the security checkpoint.

The man was caught with a loaded .380 caliber handgun this past Sunday, November 17, when his brown leather backpack went through the X-Ray machine.

Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority Police were notified and the man was held for questioning.

It’s reported that the man claimed he forgot the loaded gun was with him. It marks the fifth gun caught at the checkpoint this year.