HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new legislation was introduced that would require businesses to provide bathroom access to truck drivers when they are picking up or dropping off a shipment.

“As someone who has a commercial driver’s license (CDL), I understand the skill and long hours required as a CDL driver,” Rep. Jason Silvis (R-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana), who authored the legislation, said. “Even before COVID, access to restrooms was a problem for these drivers who cannot easily park at a gas station due to the size of their vehicles. In addition, many times, they are forced to wait in their trucks for hours for their turn to unload or be reloaded. Access to bathroom facilities is a sanitary issue that needs to be addressed.”

House Bill 2465 creates the Truck Driver Restroom Access Act that would require retail establishments, shippers, receivers and terminal operators to give truck drivers access to indoor or portable toilets during regular business hours, according to Silvis. Those who fail to provide access would be issued a written violation for a first offense and a $300 fine for each subsequent offense.

The bill is currently in the House Transportation Committee for review.

A similar legislation House Bill 1706 was introduced in the Washington Legislature earlier this year, as well. It was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee, and it takes effect June 9.