INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers are seeking additional applicants for its 2022 Indiana County Camp Cadet program.

The camp will run from Aug. 7-13 at Camp Seph Mack in Penn Run. Anyone between the ages of 12 and 15 that reside or attend school in Indiana County is able to attend the free program, where they will learn about careers in law enforcement, military, criminal justice and other fields.

Participants in the program will also engage in team-building exercises, obstacle courses and explore other law enforcement-related topics and skills.

You can apply for the program online or by getting an application from Troop A, Indiana at 35 Fenton Rd. Indiana, Pa.