Missing Monroe County females found safe, troopers report

UPDATE: MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers released an update stating all three Monroe County females reported missing Saturday were found safe.

Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE: Johnson, Reel and Philips were located and are safe. The MEPA is canceled. Thank you for the RTs. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) June 12, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY — State police are searching for three people who went missing in Monroe County and who could be in potential danger.

52-year-old Tanya Johnson, 36-year-old Nicole Philips and 2-year-old Zakiya Reel were last seen in the area of Wigwam Park Road in Stroud Township on June 10 at 3:30 p.m., according to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department. All three are described as black females with Philips operating a grey 2014 Ford Fusion, bearing a Connecticut registration number AW61358.

• Tanya Johnson, 52: Height: Unknown | Weight: Unknown | Hair: Brown | Eyes: Brown

• Nicole Philips, 36: Height: 4′ 11″ | Weight: Unknown | Hair: Black | Eyes: Brown

• Zakiya Reel, 2: Height: 2′ 10″ | Weight: 29 lbs | Hair: Black | Eyes: Brown

Troopers say they believe all three individuals to be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information regarding these missing individuals is asked to immediately contact police by calling 911 or the Stroud Area Regional Police Department at (570) 992-9911.