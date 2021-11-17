Troopers search for theft suspect who threatened shopper with gun

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a retail theft at the Indiana Mall involving a man carrying a handgun.

The incident occurred along Oakland Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. when an unknown individual filled a shopping cart full of merchandise at the JCPenney store inside the mall and left without paying, according to state police.

The suspect was reportedly described as a Hispanic man with a teardrop tattoo under one of his eyes wearing khaki pants, a gray sweatshirt, boots, and a tan coat. He was also accompanied by two unknown females.

While responding to the theft, troopers spoke to a person who encountered the man as they were both entering and exiting the store saying he made a threatening gesture by pulling back his jacket to reveal a pistol that was partially hidden inside the waistband on his hip.

The man allegedly didn’t remove the weapon but made a brief comment to the bystander before leaving. State police say the suspect left the mall with the two women and the stolen items in a black Dodge Avenger sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Indiana at (724) 357-1960.

