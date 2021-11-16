Troopers search for missing 79-year-old from Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for 79-year-old Nancy Smith after family members reported that she didn’t return home from a shopping trip Monday evening.

Troopers believe Smith is operating a blue 2014 Toyota RAV4 bearing Pennsylvania registration EWA4052 and might even be in the Greensburg/Pittsburgh area.

Smith is 5’01” tall and 105 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police are being assisted by regional police departments. Police don’t suspect there was any foul play.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nancy C. Smith is asked to immediately contact 911 or Pennsylvania State Police at 724-357-1960.