Security camera footage provided by the Pennsylvania State Police.

LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a man they say stole a Commonwealth flag from a Sheetz store near Latrobe.

The man came to the Sheetz on March 25 at 10:05 a.m. and was captured by a security camera grabbing the flag and ripping it off the pole, according to Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. The flag was flying at half-staff to honor two state troopers who were killed in a traffic accident on I-95 in Philadelphia on Monday morning.

Security Camera footage of man who stole Commonwealth flag from Latrobe Sheetz on 3-25-22. Security Camera footage of man who stole Commonwealth flag from Latrobe Sheetz on 3-25-22.

The man reportedly did not enter the store or pump gas. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Greensburg at (724) 832-6485.