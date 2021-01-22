Troopers: Investigation underway of body found along road

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was discovered Thursday afternoon along a roadway in West Wheatfield Township.

The deceased man was reportedly located by an on-duty PennDOT employee on Mulligan Hill Road in a grass-covered area of the roadway. The identity of the victim has not been announced at this time pending next-of-kin notification by the Indiana County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the death is also pending.

Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township.

Based upon evidence discovered at the scene, troopers believe the victim’s death to be suspicious in nature. Therefore, state police have decided not to release additional information at this time to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information, including anyone who may have witnessed recent suspicious or unusual activity in the area of Mulligan Hill Road is encouraged to contact PSP Indiana Station at (724) 357-1960.