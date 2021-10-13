Troopers investigating meth dump site in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a dump site after numerous items that are used to make methamphetamine were found.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team (CLRT) were dispatched to Dilltown Heights Road in Buffington Township after a resident cleaning up trash found the suspicious materials in a wooded area 25 to 150 feet off the roadway.

The CLRT reportedly located 19 acid generators, three one-pot vessels, two empty containers of Drano, and six empty blister packs they believed to be from pseudoephedrine packaging. Troopers say the items suggested they were used to make methamphetamine through a one-pot method.

The materials were safely collected by the CLRT without incident. No suspects have been identified.

Troopers urge anyone who finds a possible methamphetamine dumpsite or hazardous waste believed to be related to the manufacturing of illegal drugs to not touch the materials, leave the area and immediately call 9-11.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or suspects illegal drug activity is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police or their local law enforcement agency. Anonymous tips can also be made via a toll-free, 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line at 1-877-72-6637847.