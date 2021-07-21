Trooper-involved shooting near Harrisburg ends with one dead

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a trooper-involved shooting when it was reported that the man was firing rounds towards neighboring residences early Tuesday morning.

“The fact that he had a rifle and was shooting towards houses, it went through walls and it could’ve struck and killed somebody,” Trooper Megan Ammerman of Pennsylvania State Police said

When troopers arrived on the scene July 20, they encountered the male, identified as Mitchell James Shuller, 34, of Harrisburg. Troopers engaged Shuller outside of his residence and he refused to comply with the commands to drop the rifle and continued to fire rounds. According to the report, Shuller began to shoot in the direction of the troopers on the scene.

Troopers exchanged gunfire and struck Shuller. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

It’s not clear what lead up to the shooting, but state police say troopers have been called to Shuller’s home four times in the past year for domestic and disturbance-related incidents.