WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) —A trial date is set for a western Pennsylvania man accused of crimes during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The bench trial for Robert Morss of Glenshaw, is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29, at 9:30 a.m. in federal court in Washington D.C, according to court records.

Morss is facing nine federal charges relating to criminal acts during the riot that include assaulting officers. Investigators were reportedly able to identify him from various photos and videos taken on Jan. 6.

Morss’s Defense Attorney John Kiyonaga called for his client’s trial to be moved to another district in July after claiming the House committee hearings on the Capitol riot “poisoned” the jury pool in Washington.

“The Committee has spoon fed to the entire nation a precisely choreographed rendition of January 6th defendants as ‘insurrectionists’ and murderous orchestrators of an attempted coup,” Kiyonaga said.

ORIGINAL STORIES:

According to court documents, agents seized a U.S. Capitol LEGO set and a notebook from his car along with items that were also seen on Morss during the riot. The notebook reportedly included a “Step by Step To Create a Hometown Militia,” and a full list of equipment that would be needed.

Agents also said Morss had purchased gas at a station in Falls Church, Va. the day after the events transpired at the Capitol.

Morss was a graduate at Penn State and served in the U.S. Army for four years. The FBI reportedly spoke with multiple people who knew Morss and were told he may have some mental health issues stemming from his service in the military.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.