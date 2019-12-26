Traffic delays expected for travelers

(WTAJ) – Nearly 105-million Americans hit the road for their holiday destination. That’s almost a four-percent increase compared to last year.

The day after Christmas could be the worst day of the year for some drivers.

According to Inrix, which partners with AAA to compile transportation data, Thursday is when you can expect traffic delays to nearly double your trip time.

AAA also says it will be a record-setting holiday travel season in general.

From December 21st through January 1st there is expected to be more than 115-million Americans traveling by car, plane, train, bus or cruise ship.

That’s the most in nearly 20 years!