Tractor trailer drives off I-81, crashes to road below in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road is closed and traffic is snarled Tuesday afternoon in Butler Township after a truck drove off of a bridge on Interstate 81, crashing to St. Johns Road below.

Saint Johns Road is closed from Biesels Road to Mill Mountain Road while crews work to clean up a scene where the truck drove off the interstate.

I-81 northbound has a lane restriction according to police on the scene.

They also tell us the driver was not seriously hurt.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates as they come in.

