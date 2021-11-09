Tractor trailer drives off I-81, crashes to road below in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road is closed and traffic is snarled Tuesday afternoon in Butler Township after a truck drove off of a bridge on Interstate 81, crashing to St. Johns Road below.
Saint Johns Road is closed from Biesels Road to Mill Mountain Road while crews work to clean up a scene where the truck drove off the interstate.
I-81 northbound has a lane restriction according to police on the scene.
They also tell us the driver was not seriously hurt.
This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates as they come in.