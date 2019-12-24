Tractor trailer Crash shuts down section of Westbound Pa. Turnpike

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Part of the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed because of a tractor trailer crash and fire.

Crews are on the scene of a crash involving two tractor trailers on the Turnpike between New Stanton and Irwin, near mile marker 75.3 in Westmoreland County.

Images from Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department

Smoke and flames can be seen shooting out of one of the tractor trailers. Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago says there was an explosion.

There is even some congestion on the eastbound side due to restrictions.

Pa. Turnpike Alerts says all traffic must exit at Somerset. Traffic also can’t enter at Donegal Exit 91.

If you need to take a detour, take Route 119 north to toll 66 north to Route 30 west, then reenter the Turnpike at Irwin interchange. Another detour is exiting at Somerset to Route 31 west to Route 982 south, then to Route 119 north and back onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the New Stanton interchange.

Officials have not said what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.