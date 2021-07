Tornadoes bring injuries, damage in eastern Pennsylvania

Video: WPVI-TV/6ABC and David Sullivan

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — At least five people were injured when severe weather struck an auto dealership, homes and other businesses in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down Thursday in Bucks County, sending trees falling and debris flying. The thunderous downpour flooded streets and roadways.

“I have been doing this for 34 years, I haven’t seen that sort of devastation from a storm,” said Bensalem Police Public Safety Director Fred Harran.

One of those tornadoes damaged the auto dealership and a mobile home park, news outlets reported.

Four people were injured at the dealership and a fifth was hurt at a nearby business, Harran told reporters in a nighttime news conference. All injuries were considered non-life-threatening, he said.

A video posted on Twitter shows a building at the dealership collapsed, with emergency sirens abound.

A man takes a photo of the storm damage at the Walmart and Lowe's in Trevose, Pa. Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Storm damage to car is seen in a parking lot at the Walmart and Lowe's in Trevose, Pa. Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Residents of the Penn Valley Terrace trailer park try to cross police lines to return to their homes after a tornado hit in Trevose, Pa. Thursday, July 29, 2021.

A semi-trailer lies on its side after it overturned during the storm in Trevose, Pa. Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Debris is scattered in the Penn Valley Terrace trailer park after a tornado hit in Trevose, Pa. Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The scene at Faulkner Auto Group service center after a tornado hit in Trevose, Pa. Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Debris is scattered in the Penn Valley Terrace trailer park after a tornado hit in Trevose, Pa. Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Anthony Perez, an employee at the dealership, told The Courier Times of Bucks County that a weather alert sounded on his phone just before the tornado hit.

“At that point, we were looking for shelter,” he said. “Everything was in a flash.”

Harran said authorities would work through the night to help people secure housing or return to their homes, restore power outages and clear the roadways, which were littered with debris after the tornadoes blew through.

“We’re going to have Friday morning rush hour in that area, which has a lot of traffic,” Harran said.

Severe weather was a concern around the region Thursday, with the NWS issuing warnings in New Jersey and Ohio as well.