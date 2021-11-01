Top 10 most stolen vehicles in 2020

(WTAJ) — The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) released its annual “Hot Wheels report,” identifying the top 10 most stolen vehicles in the U.S. as well as Pennsylvania in 2020.

Similar to 2019, the Ford full-size pickup truck was the most targeted vehicle in the U.S. This is followed by the Chevrolet full-size pickup truck, though in 2019, the second place target was a Honda Civic, the NICB reported.

Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in U.S. (2020)

Ford full size pickup truck – 44,014 thefts Chevy full size pickup truck – 40,968 thefts Honda Civic – 34,144 thefts Honda Accord – 30,814 thefts Toyota Camry – 16,915 thefts Nissan Altima – 14,668 thefts GMC full size pickup truck – 13,016 thefts Toyota Corolla – 12,515 thefts Honda CR-V – 12,309 thefts Dodge full size pickup truck – 11,991 thefts

In addition to the U.S. findings, the NICB released data per each state, as well.

Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in Pennsylvania (2020)

Honda Accord – 472 thefts Nissan Altima – 451 thefts Honda Civic – 433 thefts Ford full size pickup truck – 386 thefts Toyota Camry – 364 thefts Chevrolet Malibu – 299 thefts Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee – 292 thefts Toyota Corolla – 277 thefts Hyundai Elantra – 268 thefts Honda CR-V – 259 thefts

President and CEO of NICB David Glawe said auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019. Part of this could be due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs and owner complacency.

For more information, head to the NICB website.