HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With tax filing season underway, officials are urging Pennsylvanians to file their tax returns soon to avoid falling victim to tax-related fraud.

The deadline to submit 2021 personal income tax returns is Monday, April 18. By filing early and following a few tips from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, it helps taxpayers protect against identity thieves and tax refund fraud.

Tax refund fraud often starts when cyber-criminals steal personal identifiable information from a taxpayer, or tax professional hired to prepare a client’s tax returns, according to the Department of Revenue. These scams may involve threatening phone calls, deceptive letters sent through the mail, and realistic-looking phishing emails or texts that focus on the recipient’s tax returns and refunds. Phishing messages are set up to use malicious software to steal sensitive information.

Once the criminals have the stolen information, they have been known to file a fraudulent tax return to the name of victims whose data was stolen, the Department of Revenue said. The criminal will request a tax refund as part of filing the fraudulent return and will then take steps to divert the refund to a bank account they control.

Tips to avoid scams

The Department of Revenue offered the following tips to safeguard against deceptive scams:

Approach unusual attachments and links with caution: Links to a website or attachments to an email could contain malware that allows criminals to track the recipient’s keystrokes. That’s one way they can obtain passwords, Social Security numbers, credit card numbers or other sensitive information

Links to a website or attachments to an email could contain malware that allows criminals to track the recipient’s keystrokes. That’s one way they can obtain passwords, Social Security numbers, credit card numbers or other sensitive information Look for imposters: Many times, criminals will pose as a government entitiy or an official business. If you suspect you are being targeted by a scam artist, do not provide personal information or money until you are sure you are speaking to a legitimate representative. You should check the source’s official website and use the contact information there to ensure you are speaking to the appropriate authority

Many times, criminals will pose as a government entitiy or an official business. If you suspect you are being targeted by a scam artist, do not provide personal information or money until you are sure you are speaking to a legitimate representative. You should check the source’s official website and use the contact information there to ensure you are speaking to the appropriate authority Protect your accounts by using multi-factor authetnitication: Some accounts and services offer extra security by requiring two or more credentials to log in to your account. This makes it harder for scammers if they do get your username and password

Some accounts and services offer extra security by requiring two or more credentials to log in to your account. This makes it harder for scammers if they do get your username and password Don’t fall for high pressure tactics: Criminals responsible for these scams have been known to use high-pressured tactics, including threatening taxpayers with criminal charges if they don’t comply with their requests for their information. Many scams have also invovled criminals threatening the taxpayer with an arrest warrant or the “black listing” of their Social Security number

Use myPATH to file your state tax return

The Department of Revenue is also encouraging taxpayers to electronically file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns with the department’s state-only filing system available at mypath.pa.gov. It is a free, user-friendly option that allows most taxpayers to seamlessly file the Pennsylvania Income Tax Return (PA-40) and make income tax payments as well as offer other services. (Note: Taxpayers do not need to create a username or password to perform many functions in myPATH. That includes filing a PA-40 or making a payment, responding to department requests for information and checking the status of a refund.)

Steps to follow if you are a victim of a scam

The Department of Revenue has a Fraud Detection and Analysis Unit dedicated to assisting victims of identity theft and coating tax refund fraud. If you are a victim of identity theft or discover a fraudulent Pennsylvania personal tax return was filed using your identity, contact the unit by email at RA-RVPITFRAUD@pa.gov.

For more information on ways to protect yourself, visit the Department of Revenue’s Identity Theft Victim Assistance webpage. You can also find further information about protecting yourself online at PA.gov/Cybersecurity.