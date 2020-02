MUST SOURCE Patrick Carns Photography. Eighteen fraternity members and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity itself were charged in connection with the February 4 hazing death of Timothy John Piazza at Penn State University – eight of those members were charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to a press release from the Centre County District Attorney’s office.

(WTAJ) — The Timothy J. Piazza Memorial Foundation recently made a generous donation to help the patients of the orthotics and prosthetics department at the Philadelphia Shriners Hospital.

According to the Shriners Hospital for Children website, Evelyn Piazza and Kathy Preger presented a $50,000 donation to the hospital in memory of Tim. This donation helps fund special prosthetic and orthotic devices that insurance will not cover.