“Time is of the essence” – Gov. Wolf says school staff vaccine plan ahead of schedule

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration says school staff vaccinations are ahead of schedule.

The state says more than 83,000 received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine through the initiative. By this weekend, all the doses from the first batch will have been administered.

“That’s two weeks ahead of schedule with Johnson and Johnson — and time is of the essence. The state is also getting kids back to school faster than most expected,” Gov. Wolf said on Friday while visiting Bucks County Intermediate Unit Vaccine Site.

The state has 13,000 more doses and is requesting 13,000 next week.

It also says most of the educators and support staff who want a COVID-19 vaccine will be vaccinated by the end of the month.