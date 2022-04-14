(WTAJ) — Tickets are now available for the first-ever homebrew competition in Pennsylvania, spanning five different locations this summer.

Homebrewers can sign up for any of the regional events below. The top three winners from each region will compete in the finale at Rusty Rail Brewing in Mifflinburg on Oct. 16.

The winner from each region will have the chance to have their recipe brewed commercially and poured on draft at the host brewing location. Registration is now full, but tickets are on sale to attend the competitions and try a variety of homebrews.

COMPETITION DATES

● June 11th – Free Will Brewing (Perkasie, PA)

● June 25th – Wallenpaupack Brewing (Hawley, PA)

● July 9th – Englewood Brewing (Hummelstown, PA)

● July 16th – Hop Farm Brewing (Pittsburgh, PA)

● August 13th – Lavery Brewing (Erie, PA)

HOW TO ATTEND

To attend one of the competitions, you can purchase tickets online.