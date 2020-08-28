Three states added to PA Travel quarantine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health updated their COVID-19 travel advisory list, adding three more states.
Hawaii, Illinois, and South Dakota were added to the list as of Friday. Arizona was recently removed.
There are 19 states on the list and the Department of Health is recommending a 14-day quarantine if you travel to these places and back to Pennsylvania:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nevada
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas