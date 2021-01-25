Three fatalities reported after Route 6 crash in Wyalusing

WYALUSING, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Three fatalities have been reported by officials after a motor vehicle crash in Bradford County.

Bryce Campbell, 20, of Athens, Jadon Allen, 19, of Milan, and Montana Vandyke, 24 of New Albany died in the crash.

According to police paperwork, a Dodge Caliber being driven by Campbell crossed the double yellow line into the west-bound lane of Route 6 around 8 a.m. Monday, hitting a Chrysler 300 head on. The Caliber flipped over, eventually coming to rest upside down on the northern side of Route 6. The Chrysler came to rest on the southern side of the route.

“Something definitely wasn’t right to have a head on crash on a three lane road like that I’m not sure exactly what was going on but something wasn’t right,” Wyalusing Valley Fire Chief Brandon Conner said.

Officials say it was a clear morning in Wyalusing and road conditions were not a factor in the crash.

Eyewitness News spoke with an employee of a nearby business who heard the crash.

“It was almost deafening inside the office you could almost feel inside your chest was that loud,” Greg Smith, and employee of Bluhms Gas Sales said.

Irene Sprague, 70, of Wyalusing was also seriously injured in the crash. She was flown to a hospital for treatment.

The crash forced an hours-long closure of both lanes of Route 6 between Route 706 and Route 409 in Wyalusing and Wyalusing Township. The road has since reopened.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.