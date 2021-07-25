Three EMS personnel hospitlaized, one firefighter dead after hit by SUV

ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a firefighter struck along with two other firefighters and a state trooper as they were responding to a crash on Interstate 76 in suburban Philadelphia.

According to state police, the firefighters with the state trooper responded to a vehicle accident at 3:04 a.m. on July 24. Just when personnel was getting ready to leave, a vehicle not at all involved in the incident hit three firefighters and one state trooper.

According to police, the trooper was speaking with one of the drivers when a sport utility vehicle drove up on the right shoulder and hit the trooper and three firefighters as well as one of the cars.

One firefighter, Tom Royds, immediately went into cardiac arrest and was transported to Paoli Hospital. Royds then passed away in the morning on July 24.

According to a press release, the two other firefighters were flown to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in West Philadelphia and are currently in surgery. The state trooper was also transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by ambulance.

The woman was taken into custody at the scene. Police are currently investigating the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.