This Pa. bird could soon be considered endangered

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for comments on a proposal to change the status of the northern goshawk from protected to endangered.

In its July meeting, the Game Commission granted preliminary approval to the change and will consider the proposal for final adoption during the September meeting.

Those who wish to submit a comment about the potential change can do so by emailing goshawk@pa.gov or by mail to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Bureau of Wildlife. All comments must be submitted by Sunday, September 5 in order to be considered.

The proposal came as several agency-supported efforts recently found a dramatic decline in the northern goshawk in the state’s population. Because of these findings, the agency’s advisory Ornithologoical Techincal Committee (OTC) recommended the change to endangered status.

While the cause of the population decline is not definitively known and continues to be studied, the Game Commission is proposing to take what it considers to be the best available action at this time by designating the species as endangered to further protect the remaining populations.

The proposed change would tailor protections for the species, including limiting or delaying certain activities within known breeding northern goshawk habitat during courtship and nesting seasons; limiting falconry take of the species; developing and managing a recovery plan and committing additional resources toward recovery.