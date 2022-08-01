HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Third-party candidates in Pennsylvania for governor and U.S. Senate are filing paperwork to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

This paperwork could potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Monday’s close-of-business was the deadline. The state’s online candidate list shows that three parties — the Keystone Party, the Libertarian Party and the Green Party — all have candidates who filed voter signatures for governor and U.S. Senate.

A third-party candidate’s draw in a general election could make a difference in a close race between the major party candidates.

A Fox News poll conducted in late July showed Democrats polling higher than Republicans in the two races.