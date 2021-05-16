Man acquitted of felony charges in PA movie theater shooting

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A man has been acquitted of felony charges but convicted of misdemeanors in a shooting at a southwestern Pennsylvania mall movie theater that left a teenage boy with a gunshot wound more than two years ago.

The (Washington) Observer-Reporter reports that jurors in Greene County deliberated for more than 14 hours before acquitting 55-year-old Chris Williams of two felony aggravated assault counts and a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats.

The panel convicted the Waynesburg man on lesser charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and simple assault, and the judge found him guilty of summary offenses. Defense attorney Al Lindsay called the verdict “a great relief.”