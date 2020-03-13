The Latest: Pennsylvania has 27 presumptive cases, 6 confirmed COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — School closings spread to at least 10 Pennsylvania counties Friday as the state continued a sweeping social distancing measure aimed at mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said Friday that the number of positive tests grew from 22 to 33, with more than 100 tests pending.

Counties impacted to date include:

Bucks (2)

Delaware (5)

Monroe (3)

Montgomery (17)

Northampton (1)

Philadelphia (3)

Pike (1)

Wayne (1)

Montgomery County was the only one where all schools were closed.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday had ordered schools and other facilities closed in the county, a Philadelphia suburb of more than 800,000 people that has been hard-hit by the outbreak, as he discouraged large gatherings of people statewide and canceled prison visits.