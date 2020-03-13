The Latest: Pennsylvania has 27 presumptive cases, 6 confirmed COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — School closings spread to at least 10 Pennsylvania counties Friday as the state continued a sweeping social distancing measure aimed at mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health said Friday that the number of positive tests grew from 22 to 33, with more than 100 tests pending.
Counties impacted to date include:
- Bucks (2)
- Delaware (5)
- Monroe (3)
- Montgomery (17)
- Northampton (1)
- Philadelphia (3)
- Pike (1)
- Wayne (1)
Montgomery County was the only one where all schools were closed.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday had ordered schools and other facilities closed in the county, a Philadelphia suburb of more than 800,000 people that has been hard-hit by the outbreak, as he discouraged large gatherings of people statewide and canceled prison visits.