The Hershey Company commits $1 million to production of disposable facemasks

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company announced that it is committing $1 million to acquire, install and staff a new manufacturing line dedicated to the production of facemasks.

The company says the new line, will be capable of producing up to 45,000 masks per day, and will become operational near the end of May.

“Supporting our communities in difficult times is part of our legacy, and an important value that our current employees share,” said Michele Buck, President and CEO. “From the building projects that created local jobs during the Great Depression, to producing military rations during World War II, we take great pride in making a difference where we can.”

Leveraging its internal engineering capabilities, and its relationships with equipment manufacturer JR Automation and General Motors, who is making similar masks, the company is moving quickly to address the nationwide shortage of protective equipment.

“Disposable masks will be an integral piece of protecting the health and safety of our employees, their families and our community as we move forward over the weeks and months ahead,” said Jason Reiman, Chief Supply Chain Officer. “Changing how we work, and adding this capability is a testament to the adaptability of our team, and our desire to make a difference.”

Converting operations to address a critical need is the latest step in the company’s ongoing efforts to support communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, Hershey has donated millions in cash and product to benefit community safety net organizations and a variety of healthcare organizations.