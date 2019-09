AYR TOWNSHIP, FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in McConnellsburg arrested a 13-year-old boy of Harrisonville, Pa, for threatening to bring a gun to school on East Cherry Street, and use it on three young women.

The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, September 23.

The teen boy allegedly threatened two 13-year-old girls, both of McConnellsburg, Pa, as well as a 19-year-old female of Needmore, Pa.