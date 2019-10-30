Teen rescued after she got stuck between 2 buildings

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ambulance_1559770346829.jpg

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Firefighters have rescued a teenager in western Pennsylvania after she fell from a roof and got stuck between two buildings.

Officials say the 14-year-old was jumping from roof to roof in Butler on Tuesday when she fell and became wedged in a space less than 2 feet wide.

Fire Capt. Jim Kaufman tells KDKA-TV there was a space in between the building about as wide as his shoulders. Kaufman says the girl was very lucky because another 3 feet, she would have fallen.

Firefighters reached the girl through a window.

She was flown to a hospital. Her condition is not known.

Information from: KDKA-TV, http://www.kdka.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss