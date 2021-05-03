Teen charged in killing of just-released inmate, 3 others

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia teenager has been charged in four homicides, including a Christmas Eve slaying caught live on social media and what authorities believe was the mistaken-identity killing of a man gunned down on prison grounds shortly after his release.

Police say the 16-year-old had been arrested earlier and charged with the Dec. 24 killing and a March quadruple shooting that killed a man and another teenager and critically wounded two men.

Last week, the 16-year-old defendant was charged with the early morning slaying of the just-released inmate March 18. Messages seeking comment were left Sunday with two attorneys representing the defendant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss