Teachers union suing district over asbestos in schools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The union representing public school teachers in Philadelphia has announced a lawsuit against the city’s school district over its handling of asbestos contamination in schools.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers suit announced Monday comes after the district was forced to close a north Philadelphia elementary school for a second time Friday after tests showed elevated levels of asbestos.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that school district leaders had assured teachers a day earlier that McClure Elementary School was safe to enter.

The district vowed to “stay 100 percent focused on our efforts to improve environmental conditions in schools.”