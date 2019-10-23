Breaking News
Police actively search for 3rd man in dog shootings

Teacher who called parent N-word in parking lot resigns

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A white Pennsylvania teacher who was captured on video calling a black parent the N-word following a fender bender has resigned.

The Upper Darby school board on Tuesday voted unanimously to accept Drexel Middle School teacher Renee Greeley’s resignation, effective Oct. 17.

Greeley was placed on administrative leave after parent Rasheed Noel posted video on Oct. 10 of the minor car accident in the school parking lot. Greeley could be heard saying Noel is “probably on welfare” and should go back to his “Section 8 house.” She later called him the N-word.

Greeley had taught in the district since 2008.

Nearly half of the district’s 12,500 students are black.

I commend the Upper Darby school district for taking quick action on this teacher at Drexel Hill Middle School. Listen close at 1:17 what she calls me (N****). She hits my car and acts like this on school property in front of students and staff. #ZeroTolerance#standup2racism

Posted by Rasheed Noel on Thursday, October 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss